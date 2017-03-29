Louis Tomlinson Awaits Judges Decision in Airport Arrest

By Robyn Collins

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was arrested March 3 after a confrontation with paparazzi at LAX airport in Los Angeles. He is expected to find out today (March 29) if he will face charges of battery.

Evidence against the pop singer includes footage of him wrestling on the floor with a photographer. He then tries to go and help girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, who was being surrounded by a group of girls, reports NME.

After the incident Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, said, “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”

A girl who claimed to have been involved in the incident posted her story on Instagram. She added that she was sharing her version of events because she had been receiving ‘hate’ online from One Direction fans.

“I got angry because she had no right to try taking my phone away from me when I wasn’t even doing anything bad and my friend pushed her out of the way and accidentally into the wall and that’s I guess what Louis saw and when he came running to us,” she wrote. “When he came over Eleanor pretended to act as if we were trying to fight her and acted if she was the victim.”

After his arrest, Tomlinson was released on $20,000 bail and told to appear in court today (March 29). However, a spokesperson for the court later said, “The matter is still under review by our office. If no decision is made, a new court date will be scheduled.”