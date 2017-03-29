Cole Swindell & Dierks Bentley and Have a Blast in ‘Flatliner’ Music Video

By Abby Hassler

“I’m talkin’ breaker-breaker one-niner,” Cole Swindell sings, jumping around on stage with Dierks Bentley in the new music video for Swindell’s hit “Flatliner.”

The country music stars had such a blast performing the song together on Bentley’s 2017 What the Hell Tour, they decided to use a live performance for the song’s official video.

Bentley and Swindell will perform “Flatliner” on the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm on CBS.

Watch the music video below.