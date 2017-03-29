Cole Swindell & Dierks Bentley and Have a Blast in ‘Flatliner’ Music Video

March 29, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: ACMs, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bently

By Abby Hassler

“I’m talkin’ breaker-breaker one-niner,” Cole Swindell sings, jumping around on stage with Dierks Bentley in the new music video for Swindell’s hit “Flatliner.”

Related: Cole Swindell Revs Up the Crowd in ‘You’ve Got My Number’ Video

The country music stars had such a blast performing the song together on Bentley’s 2017 What the Hell Tour, they decided to use a live performance for the song’s official video.

Bentley and Swindell will perform “Flatliner” on the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm on CBS.

Watch the music video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live