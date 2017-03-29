Alt-J Release New Single ‘In Cold Blood’

March 29, 2017 5:29 PM
Filed Under: alt-j

By Abby Hassler

UK indie rockers Alt-J just released a new single, “In Cold blood,” from their upcoming third studio album Relaxer, which is set to be released on June 9th. The unique trio shared their first single, “3WW,” from the LP earlier this month.

“In Cold Blood” stays true to the band’s signature sound and quirky use of futuristic synths. Relaxer will follow their debut 2012 LP An Awesome Wave and 2014 Grammy-nominated album This Is All Yours.

Listen to the new single below.

