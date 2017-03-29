2 Chainz Confirms New Nicki Minaj Collaboration

By Robyn Collins

Rumors about another Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz collaboration seem to be true. The rappers have traded social media shout outs to tease a yet untitled new song.

2 Chainz posted about their latest duet which will appear on his forthcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, saying it is “goin to be a problem 🔥🔥🔥🔥#prettygirlsliketrapmusic.”

The expected release will follow their 2012’s collabs “Beez in the Trap” and “I Luv Dem Strippers,” and Nicki clearly feels the same way as her partner. “@hairweavekiller (2 Chainz) All Ima say is YIKES,” she posted.

The Queens MC also created a special playlist for 2 Chainz’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music series, which included the Atlanta trapper’s previous releases “It’s a Vibe” and “Smartphone,” reports Billboard.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Musicis scheduled for release on April 7.

