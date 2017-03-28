Drake’s ‘Controlla’ Gets Sampha Cover with String Section

By Hayden Wright

Frequent Drake collaborator Sampha stopped by the BBC Radio 1 studios for a Live Lounge set where he performed some of his own music as well as a cover of Drake’s “Controlla.”

Sampha reimagines “Controlla” as a piano-and-strings ballad. Most recently, the British musician appeared on “4422” from Drake’s More Life playlist project. The artist said Drake wasn’t an intimidating presence when they first met and began working together. “He was really cool, really down-to-earth and made me feel at ease,” Sampha said.

Listen to Sampha’s cover on the BBCs’ site.

