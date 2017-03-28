Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Tracklist Leaks Online?

By Abby Hassler

The tracklist for Kendrick’s Lamar’s highly anticipated, still-untitled fourth studio album, which is rumored to drop on April 7th, may have leaked online.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Grammy-winning rapper’s follow-up album to 2015’s acclaimed “To Pimp A Butterfly.” In a new twist, a file titled ‘KL-2017‘ was uploaded to Pastebin, containing a 14-song tracklist. The list is complete with production credits, titles and guest features, showcasing big names like André 3000 and Kanye West.

Check out the possible tracklist below.

1. Purple Hibiscus

2. Counterfeit

3. Trust Everyone

4. Delusional (Like You Haven’t) – f/Anderson .Paak & Anna Wise

5. Product – f/André Benjamin

6. Richard Nixon

7. None of Your Business – f/Anna Wise, Kanye West & Q-Tip

8. Double Standards

9. If You Had Me, You Lost Me (Interlude)

10. Commercialized, Failed Experiments

11. Ten Steps – f/Bilal, D’Angelo, & Thundercat

12. Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death?

13. Rest in Paradise (Interlude)

14. Swim with the Fishes (God Said)