Terminally Ill Beyoncé Fan Dies Days after FaceTiming with Singer

March 28, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Annie Reuter

Cancer-stricken Beyoncé fan Ebony Banks died three days after FaceTiming with her favorite singer. The 18-year-old high school senior’s dying wish was to meet the singer, a wish that came true after friends at her school in Houston, Texas, started an online campaign with the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE in hopes for Banks to meet Beyoncé.

Beyoncé heard about the terminally ill girl, and while she couldn’t get to Houston to visit her, she chatted with her last week on FaceTime. Banks was battling Stage 4 cancer and died late Saturday night (March 25).

On Sunday (March 26) a vigil was held at Banks’ high school and students raised candles to Beyoncé’s “Halo” and honored the late student by placing flowers on the band tower.

