Hunter Hayes Releases Audacious New Music Video for ‘Yesterday’s Song’

By Abby Hassler

Hunter Hayes just released a bold new music video for “Yesterday’s Song.”

Directed by Ryan Hamblin, the video follows a confident Hayes on a surreal journey, complete with shattered disco balls and lots and lots of mirrors. This song is one of three newly released tracks from Hayes’ widely anticipated third studio album.

“Writing and recording for this new album has been a creative journey for me, both as an artist and just as a human,” said Hayes. “I’ve been learning how to let go and just let the process be, not over-thinking every little thing which is something I’m really good at. I’ve been experimenting with new sounds and stretching myself creatively more than ever before, and just embracing life, which I think you can really hear in these songs and I think that comes through visually with this video as well.”



Watch “Yesterday’s Song” by Hunter Hayes below.