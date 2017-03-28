Harry Styles to Perform Debut Single on ‘Saturday Night Live’

March 28, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Harry Styles, SNL

By Abby Hassler

Mere days after Harry Styles teased about his debut single coming out April 7th, Saturday Night Live took to social media to announce the former One Direction singer will take the stage with his new song April 15th.

The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon will serve as the host for the night. Even Fallon joined in on the excitement, teasing, “So excited!!! A young heartthrob and Harry Styles will be on SNL together April 15th! #WhenHarryMetJimmy #FallonStylesSNL”

