Dave Grohl to Sit in for James Hetfield at ‘Acoustic-4-a-Cure’

By Abby Hassler

Legendary artists Sammy Hagar and James Hetfield just announced this year’s line-up for “Acoustic-4-A-Cure IV,” on May 15th at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl will sub in for Hetfield at the fourth annual benefit, who will be away on Metallica’s WorldWired tour.

Other artists slated to perform include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Don Felder, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Vic Johnson, Sarah McLachlan, Steve Vai and Bob Weir. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. All proceeds go to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.