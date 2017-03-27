The Chainsmokers Slow Things Down on New Single ‘The One’

March 27, 2017 4:00 PM
The Chainsmokers

By Abby Hassler

The Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers just dropped a new single “The One.”

Slowing things down a bit, the duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall are giving their fans their next favorite breakup song.

The track is the latest from the band’s forthcoming debut album Memories… Do Not Open which drops on April 7th. The album’s 12-song tracklist features collaborations with big-name artists such as Coldplay and Florida-Georgia Line.

Listen to “The One” below:

