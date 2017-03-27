Sam Hunt is Working on a New Album, But it’s Not His First Priority

March 27, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Sam Hunt

By Radio.com Staff

Sam Hunt is working on a new album, but he’s a got a bigger priority at the moment: getting married.

Related: Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire & More Added as ACM Performers

“I am working on new music and new songs,” Hunt told CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. “I’ll continue to do that throughout the spring and summer. But that will be priority number two behind planning a wedding and hanging with my fiancée, who will be my wife. Instead of waiting to have a full record done to put out new music, I’d like to be able to put out new music as I continue to work on it as we go.”

“Fortunately her sister works in that business, but we’re low key,” he continued. “We’re low maintenance – keep it small and quaint and quiet. So it’s not been too much of a burden.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live