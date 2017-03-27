Royal Blood Tease Sophomore Album

Royal Blood’s eponymous debut was released in August of 2014 and fans have been waiting patiently for new music ever since. That wait may be close to an end.

Late last year, the band shared a video confirming they were back in the studio and today (March 27) they shared another preview.

The short clip features some heavy instrumental jamming from Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. At one point the duo is seen drumming together on separate kits and fans will also take note Thatcher’s arm is wrapped in cellophane, most likely having been very recently tattooed. There’s also a James Brown bobble head making its way onto the camera, always a good sign.

