Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band Announce 2017 Fall Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Ringo Starr released his 2017 fall tour dates with His All-Starr Band. Starr has toured with the current lineup of His All-Starr Band since 2012, whose members include Todd Rundgren, Gregg Rolie, Steve Lukather, Richard Page, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette.

“The dream is still unfolding,” affirmed Ringo. “I love to play, and I love to play with this band. I can’t say that enough, and we’re on the road again.”

Kicking off with eight shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and wrapping up at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, Starr may add additional shows soon. Check out the full tour list here.

10/13-14, 17, 20, 21, 24, 27, 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood

10/ 30 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater

11/2 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Sugarland Civic Center

11/4 – Thackerville, OK @ Global Events Center at Winstar

11/7-8 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

11/12 – Norfolk, VA @ ODU Pavilion

11/14 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/15 – New York City, NY @ Beacon Theater

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

