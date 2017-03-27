Phoenix to Tour North America this Summer

By Hayden Wright

When Phoenix announced their 2017 summer tour dates in early March, only three American festival stops cracked the list — the others were all in Europe. Now the band has announced a full North American tour with 13 dates in the United States and Canada; it will be its first full tour of the region since 2014. Fans who can’t make it to Shaky Knees or the Governor’s Ball can see Phoenix in Orlando, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto or a handful of other cities with standalone concert dates.

Phoenix are currently working on their follow-up to Bankrupt!, which topped the alt, indie and rock charts in 2013. That project has no title or release date, but perhaps some live performances will spur the album along. See a full list of the band’s North American concerts here:

Phoenix Tour Dates

5/12 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

5/13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

5/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

5/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

6/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

6/3 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

6/4 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip

6/5 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

6/7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

6/11 – San Diego, CA @ X Fest

6/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater

6/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl