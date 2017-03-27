Maxwell Plots US Tour Dates, Shares ‘Gods’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Maxwell has announced a run of tour dates beginning this spring.

The run kicks off on May 23rd in Nashville TN. Common, Ledisi and Leela James have been tapped as support.

Public on-sales begin starting this Friday, March 31st at 10am local time.

The singer also shared a new Los Angeles-centric music video for his song “Gods,” which you can preview below.

May 23 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena^

May 24 / Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena^

May 26 / Raleigh, NC / Red Hat Amphitheater*

May 27 / Virginia Beach, VA / Veterans Amphitheater*

May 28 / Atlantic City, NJ / Borgata Resort Spa & Casino – Event Center*

May 30 / Kettering, OH (Dayton) / Fraze Pavilion*

June 1 / North Little Rock, AR / Verizon Arena*

June 2 / Biloxi, MS / Beau Rivage Resort & Casino*

June 3 / Baton Rouge, LA / River Center**

June 4 / Chattanooga, TN / Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium*

June 6 / Columbia, SC / Colonial Life Arena**

June 8 / Newark, NJ / The Prudential Center**

June 9 / Mashantucket, CT / The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Casino**

June 10 / Nassau, NY / Nassau Coliseum**

June 13 / Southaven, MS / Landers Center**

June 15 / Toledo, OH / Huntington Center*

June 16 / Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena*

June 23 / San Diego, CA / Valley View Casino Arena**

^w/ Common & Ledisi

*w/ Ledisi & Leela James

**w/ Ledisi only

