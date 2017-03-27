Jason Mraz Announces Summer Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Jason Marz has announced a short run of summer tour dates.

The run kicks off on June 16th in Tuscon, AZ and also includes a special birthday show in Los Angles at The Hollywood Bowl.

Ticketing information is available now on Marz’s official website.

Check out Jason’s June dates below.

6/16 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall

6/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Resort & Casino

6/18 – Telluride, CO 44th @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

6/20 – Salt Lake City @ Red Butte Garden

6/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

6/24 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre at Ironstone Vineyards

