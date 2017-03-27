Fetty Wap Involved in Argument that Led to Two Shootings

"Overthinking leads to negative thoughts, "Fetty wrote." March 27, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: Fetty Wap

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapper Fetty Wap (real name Willie Maxwell) was allegedly involved in an altercation that ended with gunshots and two injuries; the rapper was not hurt.

Related: Fetty Wap Shares Romantic Track ‘With You’

The incident took place shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday (March 26) outside a 24-hour deli in Wap’s hometown of Paterson, New Jersey.

The two injured men were treated for non-life-threatening bullet wounds at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. A third man later showed up with a gunshot wound at the trauma center of Hackensack University Medical Center, but police are uncertain whether it stemmed from the same incident, reports Billboard.

Police believe Wap was involved in the disagreement that ended in violence, but he is not a suspect in either of the shootings. It’s  unclear whether or not the injured men have a direct connection the rapper and several friends he was with at the time.

Regarding the incident, Wap tweeted, “Overthinking leads to negative thoughts.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live