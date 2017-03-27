Drake’s ‘More Life’ is Another Historic Hit

By Hayden Wright

Drake opted for a broader release strategy when he dropped More Life, his new playlist project, last week. Instead of being an Apple Music exclusive, More Life hit Spotify and other major streaming services on day one. The approach paid off: Drake has a new record-breaking hit on his hands with 384.8 million song streams. For reference, Views earned 245.1 million streams in the same time frame—a record at the time, reports Billboard.

The industry trade magazine reports that a combination of streams and digital sales moved more than half a million album-equivalent units in More Life‘s first week — 505,000, to be precise. 226,000 of those were actual purchases. It’s Drake’s seventh number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart and he’s now tied for second place (with Kanye West and Eminem) for most #1 albums by a rap artist, trailing only Jay Z.

If you thought Views was the juggernaut rap album for all times, Drake was just warming up.