Emo Trump is the Funniest Video You’ll See Today

Hundreds of Trump's lines were scoured, organized then overdubbed by an emo band. March 27, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

By Radio.com Staff

“We thought Donald J. Trump’s tweets were as sad as it get until we turned his speeches into an early 2000s emo song,” says the creators of today’s viral sensation.

Based in Downtown Los Angeles, alternative media powerhouse Super Deluxe scoured hundreds of lines spoken by candidate and President Donald Trump and used them to create a emo song that sounds like it was ripped straight from the airwaves in 2002.

“The whole thing is one big fix / It’s one big fix / It’s one big ugly lie / It’s one big fix”

This is Emo Trump: Unplugged. 

