Chance The Rapper Seeks Intern

March 27, 2017 4:50 PM
Are you a college student who loves hip hop? Chance the Rapper is looking for an intern.

The Chicago MC took to Twitter this afternoon to put out the call. “I’m looking for an intern,” he wrote “someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals.”

Chance hasn’t provided any additional details as to what qualifications he’s looking for, or if he’s offering college credit, but that hasn’t stopped folks from replying to his tweet with their resumes and of course funny memes (this is Twitter after all).

Check out Chance’s tweet below.

