Carrie Underwood Shares Behind the Scenes Photos From 100th Opry Performance

March 27, 2017 1:20 PM
Carrie Underwood celebrated her 100th performance at the Grand Ole Opry this past weekend. During Underwood’s show, Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame member Connie Smith presented the iconic singer with a commemorative print and bouquet of flowers.

Underwood took to social media to share the special moment with her fans, writing, “Me and the amazing Connie Smith standing on that sacred circle…”

Backstage, the Opry surprised Underwood with a beautiful cake from Nashville’s IveyCake and 100 pink roses to mark the occasion. Joking with her fans, she teased, “When you play your 100th show at the @opry you shove your face into some delicious #IveyCake !!! That’s just the way it goes! What an amazing night! Thanks to everyone who shared it with me!”

