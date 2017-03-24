System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Performs at ‘Game of Thrones’ Concert Experience

March 24, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: game of thrones, Serj Tankian, System of a Down

By Amanda Wicks

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian made a surprise appearance at the Game of Thrones Concert Experience in Los Angeles, California last night (March 23rd).

Related: Ed Sheeran to Cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’

Tankian performed “Rains of Castermere” from the series. Backed by an orchestra, he stood apart on his own stage. While he sang, clips from the show broadcast in the background. The song has appeared–either as a melodic tease or as a whole–throughout the series.

Tankian’s performance at the event followed a tease he tweeted earlier in the week. “My friend Ramin Djawadi, composer of Game Of Thrones, and I playing cars? OR Prepping for the  show at the @TheForum,” he wrote (via Loudwire).

The Game of Thrones Conceret Experience completely transformed the L.A. venue The Forum into something out of the hit HBO series. A fan captured Tankian’s moment. Watch below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live