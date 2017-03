By Hayden Wright

Jimmy Fallon and the Roots are resourceful — when they’re in a bind for musical instruments, they can always reach for a paper clip or a stapler.

On last night’s show, they performed an office supplies cover of “Bad and Boujee” with Migos. Water bottles, scissors and ripped paper brought the rap track to life.

Watch Migos and Fallon do their thing here: