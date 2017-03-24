Mariah Carey and Remy Ma Team Up for ‘I Don’t’ Remix

Is this an intentional jab at Nicki Minaj? March 24, 2017 9:35 AM
By Jon Wiederhorn

Mariah Carey has released a remix of “I Don’t,” which features Remy Ma. To the uninitiated, that might not seem like a big deal. But the symbolism behind the collaboration is unmistakable.

Carey and Nicki Minaj have been beefing since Carey mentioned on American Idol that Minaj has a distinct lack of number one hits. Meanwhile, Minaj has been on Remy Ma’s blacklist ever since she badmouthed her song “Make Love.”

So, a collaboration between Carey and Remy Ma seemed like a golden opportunity to let the sparks fly. But while the shade they’re throwing at the veteran diva is undeniable, the song is pretty straightforward—at least at first. “You go hard for them, you don’t ever ever wanna be apart from them,” Remy raps. After that, it’s up to the listener to interpret what she means: “You hold them soft and still go hard for them, but instead of lookin’ at how far we’ve come I’m regrettin’ it, damn, are you done?”

Listen to the “I Don’t” remix below:

 

