Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ Soothes Crying Baby

March 24, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Amanda Wicks

There’s something about Ed Sheeran that soothes even the fussiest baby, at least according to a new viral video.

Related: Rupert Grint Really is Ed Sheeran

Gareth Nye tweeted a video of his four-month-old daughter Gracie crying…until he begins playing Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” in the background. To be fair, the song’s intro does have a childlike instrumental quality to it.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, Nye explained that Gracie was born with hip dysplasia and must wear a corrective device all the time. Although she’s been suited with the device since she was two-weeks-old, sometimes it upsets her, hence the crying.

But at least now her parents have a secret weapon in their back pocket. “She loves all [Sheeran’s] songs,” Nye said, “but ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Perfect’ from his new album seem to be her favorites. I think she’s his youngest fan!” (via NME).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live