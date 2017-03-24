Desiigner Drops New Track ‘Holy Ghost’

March 24, 2017 12:45 PM
desiigner

By Amanda Wicks

After dropping the full version of his track “Outlet” in early February, Desiigner is back with another new track. The rapper shared “Holy Ghost” on his SoundCloud account today (March 24th).

The song references everything from The Lion King to Drake’s new playlist project More Life. “Mustafa, I been feeling like Mustafa/ My son is Simba, n—–,” he raps with his machine gun sound effects punctuating the track.

Desiigner questions everyone trying to take advantage of his fame on the chorus. “You say you got it/ You say you know me/ How you get it, how you got it?/ You say you ’bout it/ You say you know me/ How I get it out the project?” Desiigner sings. When he invokes the title, it’s hard to distinguish his voice from Future’s. Incidentally, for anyone drawing parallels between the two, Future took aim at Desiigner on “Zoom” off his self-titled album.

Listen to “Holy Ghost” below.

