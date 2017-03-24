Chance The Rapper Shows up at Chicago Public School Career Day

March 24, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: chance the rapper

By Amanda Wicks

As if donating a million dollars wasn’t enough, Chance the Rapper continued to show support for Chicago Public Schools today (March 24th) when he showed up for career day.

Chance visited a third grade class while their teacher shared what they’d been learning. “Pult up for Career Day and was invited to sit in on Ms. Jackson’s class #supportCPS,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We’re very proud,” Ms. Jackson told her classroom’s visitors. “We’ve been learning division, multiplication and fractions in the span of two months, and so that is a lot but we’re very proud of our math.” She then asked if visitors wanted to see the students’ “Math Talk.” Chance gave an enthusiastic response, and the kids were only too happy to comply, showing off how they switched from their afternoon activities to math time.

Chance’s good deeds haven’t been going unnoticed by the students. Three area high school students penned an open letter last week thanking him for everything he’s done and continues to do.

