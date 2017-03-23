This Watch Features David Bowie’s Face and Style

By Jon Wiederhorn

When David Bowie was alive, his fans kept watch over practically everything he did. Now, Bowie fans can continue to keep a watch on for Bowie—only this time it’s a timepiece with the music legend’s face on it.

Designers Raymond Weil has issued a watch called The David Bowie Freelancer, which is described as “a Swiss made timepiece that celebrates the legendary icon’s musicality, style, and unmatched innovation.”

There’s a post about the watch on Bowie’s Instagram, which includes a photo of the slick item. The watch features the lightning bolt from Aladdin Sane along with a 1974 portrait of the Thin White Duke by Terry O’ Neill.

The David Bowie Freelancer will be available later this year in a limited edition release of 3,000 pieces, but the date of sale and price tag have yet to be announced.