Warped Tour 2017 Features Andy Black, Beartooth, The Adolescents, More

By Amanda Wicks

The Vans Warped Tour has announced its 2017 lineup.

Andy Black, American Authors, Attila, Bowling for Soup, Sick Of It All, CKY, GWAR, The Adolescents, Strung Out, Hatebreed, Emmure and The Ataris are just some of the names included in this year’s traveling festival. The tour will also once again include the Mutant Party Zone with two dedicated stages to metal and hardcore rock. The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex and Fit For A King are all slated to perform there.

The Vans Warped Tour will stop at 41 cities across the United States. The first 500 ticket buyers in each city will receive a digital download of the Official Vans Warped Tour 50-song compilation. For more information, visit VansWarpedTour.com.

See the full list of bands broken out by stage and date below.

Journeys Left Foot Stage

Attila: 6.16 – 7.2, 7.6 – 8.6

Bowling For Soup: 6.27 – 7.2, 7.26, 7.27, 7.29,7.30

CKY: 6.16 – 8.6

Futuristic: 6.16 – 6.23, 6.25 – 8.6

Hawthorne Heights: 6.16 – 8.6

I Prevail: 6.16 – 8.6

Jule Vera: 6.16 – 8.6

Never Shout Never (Throwback Set): 6.27 – 7.7

New Years Day: 6.16 – 8.6

Sammy Adams: 6.16 – 7.28, 8.1 – 8.6

Watsky: 6.17 – 7.14, 7.16 – 7.18, 7.20, 7.21, 7.23 – 8.6

Journeys Right Foot Stage

American Authors: 6.16 – 7.19, 7.21 – 8.6

Andy Black: 6.16 – 8.6

Beartooth: 6.28 – 8.6

Dance Gavin Dance: 6.16 – 8.6

Goldfinger: 6.16, 6.17, 8.4 – 8.6

Hands Like Houses: 6.16 – 8.6

Memphis May Fire: 6.16 – 8.6

Neck Deep: 6.16 – 8.6

Our Last Night: 6.16 – 8.6

Save Ferris: 6.22 – 8.1, 8.5

Streetlight Manifesto: 6.24

Skullcandy Stage

Alestorm: 6.21 – 8.6

Bad Seed Rising: 6.16 – 7.4

Barb Wire Dolls: 6.16 – 8.6

Big D and The Kids Table: 7.6 – 7.16

Microwave: 6.16 – 8.6

Riverboat Gamblers: 7.29, 7.30

Sonic Boom Six: 6.16 – 8.6

Stacked Like Pancakes: 7.16 – 8.6

Street Dogs: 7.6 – 7.16

Twilight Creeps: 8.4 – 8.6

War On Women: 6.16 – 8.6

The White Noise: 6.16 – 8.6

William Control: 6.16 – 8.6

Hard Rock Stage

The Adolescents: 6.16 – 8.6

The Alarm: 7.7 – 7.16, 8.4 – 8.6

Anti-Flag: 6.27 – 7.24

The Ataris: 6.16 – 8.1

Bad Cop / Bad Cop: 6.16 – 8.6

The Dickies: 6.16 – 6.22, 6.24, 6.25

Doll Skin: 6.16 – 6.25

Fire From The Gods: 6.16 – 8.6

Municipal Waste: 6.16 – 7.2, 7.6 – 8.6

Sick Of It All: 6.21 – 8.6

Strung Out: 6.16 – 7.11, 8.4 – 8.6

Suicide Machines: 7.18 – 7.21

T.S.O.L.: 7.22 – 8.6

Valient Thorr: 6.16 – 8.6

Mutant North Stage

The Acacia Strain: 6.16 – 8.6

Being As An Ocean: 6.16 – 8.6

Candiria: 6.21 – 8.6

Counterparts: 6.16 – 8.6

Fit For A King: 6.16 – 8.6

Hatebreed: 6.21 – 8.6

Silent Planet: 6.16 – 8.6

Stick To Your Guns: 6.16 – 7.2, 7.6 – 8.6

Sylar: 6.16 – 8.6

Mutant South Stage

After The Burial: 6.16 – 8.6

Blessthefall: 6.16 – 8.6

Carnifex: 6.16 – 8.6

Emmure: 6.16 – 8.6

GWAR: 6.16 – 8.6

Hundredth: 6.16 – 8.6

Silverstein: 6.16 – 8.6

Sworn In: 6.16 – 8.6

Too Close To Touch: 6.16 – 8.6

Full Sail Stage

Bad Omens: 7.4 – 7.24

Boston Manor: 6.16 – 8.6

Carousel Kings: 6.16 – 7.4

Courage My Love: 6.16 – 8.6

Creeper: 6.16 – 8.6

Dukes, The: 6.27 – 7.2

Eternal Boy: 7.14

Fantastic Plastics, The: 6.16 – 7.2

Farewell Winters: 6.16 – 8.6

Feeki: 6.16 – 8.6

Gospel Youth, The: 6.16 – 8.6

Knocked Loose: 6.16 – 8.6

Montage: 7.18

Movements: 6.16 – 8.6

Naked Walrus: 6.23, 6.24

One Last Shot: 7.7 – 7.10

Playboy Manbaby: 6.22, 8.6

Sarah and The Safe Word: 6.29

Separations: 7.6 – 7.24

Shattered Sun: 7.26 – 8.6

tiLLie: 7.26 – 8.6

Trophy Eyes: 6.16 – 8.6

The Waves: 7.18