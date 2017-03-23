Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Release New Duet ‘Speak to a Girl’

By Radio.com Staff

Husband and wife country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have released their new single “Speak to a Girl.”

Related: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Duet Scores ‘The Shack’ Trailer

The new track is all about respect. “Cause that’s how you talk to a woman, that’s how you speak to a girl, that’s how you get with a lady who’s worth more than anything in your whole world,” goes the chorus. “You better respect your mama, respect the hell out of her, ’cause that’s how you talk to a woman, and that’s how you speak to a girl.”

The couple will perform the new duet live for the first time at the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2nd on CBS. The song is the first single from the duo’s new joint album scheduled for release later this year.

McGraw and Hill will hit the road together this April for an extensive joint tour.

Check out the lyric video for “Speak to a Girl” below.