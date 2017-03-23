Gorillaz Announce New Album ‘Humanz,’ Preview New Music in Short Film

By Amanda Wicks

After registering 26 new songs earlier this week, Gorillaz officially announced their forthcoming album Humanz today (March 23rd).

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett worked with an array of big names, including Vince Staples, Pusha T, Grace Jones, Mavis Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Carly Simon, D.R.A.M., Popcaan, Kelela, Jamie Principle, Kilo Kish, Kali Uchis, Anthony Hamilton, Peven Everett, and Zebra Katz. In January, they released their collaboration with UK singer Benjamin Clementine, “Hallelujah Money.”

To accompanying today’s announcement the group released a six-minute animated film which features portions of four new tracks: “Saturnz Barz” in full, plus portions of “Ascension” featuring Vince Staples, “Andromeda” featuring D.R.A.M. and “We Got The Power,” which features Jehnny Beth.

Fans won’t have to wait long for Humanz. It drops on April 28th.

Check out the new music and visuals from Gorillaz below.

