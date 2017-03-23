Chainsmokers, Keith Urban, Aerosmith to Play NCAA March Madness Music Festival

By Hayden Wright

NCAA March Madness is the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans, and the lineup for this year’s Final Four music festival is a slam dunk. The Chainsmokers, Aerosmith and Keith Urban will headline the Phoenix festival with support from Blink-182, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Grouplove, Capital Cities, Leon Bridges and Nathaniel Ratliff & the Night Sweats, according to Billboard.

Related: Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s Stoney Remix of Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’

The festival takes place from March 31 through April 2 and each night has a different sponsor: Friday night is an AT&T Block Party, Coca-Cola Music sponsors Saturday and Sunday is a Capital One JamFest.

NCAA.com, Bleacher Report and the NCAA’s YouTube channel will stream selections from the festival online.