Bob Dylan Not Sure ‘Triplicate’ is for Bob Dylan Fans

By Annie Reuter

Bob Dylan will release his third album of standards, Triplicate, on March 31 and in a revealing new interview the singer explains the decision to let this music see the light of day.

“I realized there was more to it than I thought, that both of those records (Dylan’s previous standards albums Shadows in the Night and Fallen Angels) together only were part of the picture, so we went ahead and did these,” he explains of the three-disc project. “It’s better that they come out at the same time because thematically they are interconnected, one is the sequel to the other and each one resolves the previous one.

While Dylan was well versed in the standards he covered, he said he hadn’t realized “how much of the essence of life is in them – the human condition, how perfectly the lyrics and melodies are intertwined, how relevant to everyday life they are, how non-materialistic.” He adds that he’s not sure if his own fans will pick up a copy.

“These songs are meant for the man on the street, the common man, the everyday person. Maybe that is a Bob Dylan fan, maybe not, I don’t know,” he admits.

For more of the interview with Dylan, visit his website.