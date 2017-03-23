Beyoncé Facetimes Fan Battling Stage 4 Cancer

March 23, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce

By Amanda Wicks

A group of high school friends in Houston, Texas went above and beyond to help their friend, who is battling Stage 4 cancer, meet Beyoncé.

Related: Beyoncé Surprises Alvin Ailey Dancers at Rehearsal

18-year-old Ebony Banks is a senior at Alief Hastings High School, but she’s spent the majority of the year being treated for a rare cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Her friends knew how much she wanted to meet Beyoncé, so–using Ebony’s nickname Ebob–they created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE to try and make it happen.

“We started hashtagging it, tagging people, we tagged the news,” said Shanya McKnight. “Mostly, we tagged Beyoncé we wanted to get her attention that Ebony wanted to meet her” told her local news station. Once Beyoncé heard Banks’ story, she called her on Facetime. During their conversation, Banks confessed that she loved Beyoncé, and Bey didn’t miss a beat. “I love you,” she replied.

McKnight said, “It was like wow, it really happened. We actually got her attention.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live