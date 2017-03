By Hayden Wright

Kanye West was recently photographed wearing a Cradle of Filth t-shirt, and the extreme metal band clapped back.

On their official Facebook page, the rockers shared a photo of West in the Filth merchandise with the caption: “Kanye West. Cradle Of Filth fan. Fortunately not a collaborator.”

The dig seems a bit unnecessary—after all, maybe Yeezy’s really a fan?

See Cradle of Filth’s reaction to Kanye’s wardrobe here: