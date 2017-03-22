Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Blink-182 to Headline Lollapalooza 2017

Lorde, Blink-182, Wiz Khalifa, the XX, DJ Snake and Justice are also on the lineup. March 22, 2017 7:27 AM
Filed Under: Lollapalooza

By Jon Wiederhorn

Lollapalooza has announced it’s 2017 lineup.

Chance the Rapper, Lorde, The Killers, Blink-182, Muse, DJ Snake, Justice and Arcade Fire are set to headline this year’s bill.

Other major artists scheduled to play the festival include the XX, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, Run the Jewels, Ryan Adams, Migos, Rae Sremmurd, Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Lil Yachty, Liam Gallagher and Tegan and Sara.

Lollapalooza will take place from August 3 through 6 at Grant Park in Chicago.

See the day by day breakdown here and check out the full lineup below:

