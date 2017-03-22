Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire & More Added as ACM Performers

By Radio.com Staff

The ACM Awards keeps adding big names.

Related: ACM Watch: Will ‘May We All’ Endear Traditional Country Fans to Florida Georgia Line?

Faith Hill, Sam Hunt, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Lauren Daigle have all been announced as performers for this year’s show.

They join an already impressive lineup including: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line with the Backstreet Boys, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi.

The ACM Awards air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2nd at 8pm on CBS.