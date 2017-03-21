Justin Bieber Dances Topless with Elderly Woman, Shows Off New Tattoos

By Amanda Wicks

Did Justin Bieber find a new lady? While enjoying some down time in New Zealand after wrapping the Australian leg of his Purpose World Tour, the Biebs posted two videos on Instagram dancing shirtless with an elderly woman at a bar.

They sashayed to Jay Z and Kanye West’s collaborative track “N—– in Paris.” The woman couldn’t stop laughing throughout her intimate moment with Bieber, and an elderly man sitting behind them cracked up along with her. At the end of the video, Bieber leaned in and gave the woman a kiss on the cheek.

Being shirtless allowed the singer to show off two new tats he had done recently, including a growling bear over his heart and an eagle over his stomach. Considering he already has over 50 tattoos, he’s giving buddy Ed Sheeran a run for his money in that department.

Next up, Bieber heads to South America. Who knows what hijinks await.

