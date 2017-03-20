Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s Stoney Remix of Chainsmokers’ ‘Closer’

Khalifa takes listeners on a very different lyrical journey than the original song. March 20, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: The Chainsmokers, Wiz Khalifa

By Radio.com Staff

Wiz Khalifa ahs remixed The Chainsmokers’ smash hit Closer taking the listeners on a very different lyrical journey than the original song.

Related: Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Survive the Post-Apocalyptic Future in ‘For More’ Video

Khalifa leaves much of the song untouched but creates a new chorus, weaving himself into a few verses with lines about smoking his favorite herb. “I’m Wiz Khalifa man fresh off of the plane / been smoking so long I’ve got my own strain.”

It will definitely be interesting to see if The Chainsmokers endorse or distance themselves from the remix. Listen to the explicit track below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live