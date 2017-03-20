Tupac’s ‘Dear Mama’ Original Lyrics up for Auction

By Amanda Wicks

The same auction site selling Notorious B.I.G.’s bullet-ridden GMC will be listing the handwritten pages on which Tupac first wrote “Dear Mama.”

MomentsinTime.com will be selling Tupac’s three notebook pages for $75,000. Not only do the pages detail the track’s verses, but they also contain Tupac’s signature along with notes he made to himself. He includes Yo-Yo’s and Ice Cube’s names at the bottom of the first page, as well as a note on the rumors circulating about his time in prison. The demo version of “Dear Mama” reportedly featured Yo-Yo so Tupac may have been considering features when he wrote out the song.

The auction site acquired the lyrics from an independent seller in Poland, but they originally came from the recording studio where Tupac laid down the tracks for what would become “Dear Mama.” The track appeared on his 1995 album Me Against the World.