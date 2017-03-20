Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Announce New Album, Single ‘Speak to a Girl’

By Radio.com Staff

Husband and wife country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have announced a new single, “Speak to a Girl.”

The track will be officially released on March 23rd and the couple will perform the new duet live for the first time at the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 2nd on CBS. The song is the first single from the duo’s new joint album scheduled for release later this year.

McGraw and Hill will hit the road together this April for an extensive joint tour.