A Very Pregnant Natalie Portman Stars in James Blake’s New Video

March 20, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: james blake, Natalie Portman

By Amanda Wicks

Natalie Portman gave birth to her second child in February, but shortly before she welcomed her new daughter into the world she starred in James Blake’s new video, “My Willing Heart.”

Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, the black and white video shows Portman lounging in bed and swimming and floating in water. Throughout the shoot, she traces her growing stomach. Everything moves slowly, reflecting the song’s pacing and mood.

“My Willing Heart” appears on Blake’s third and latest album The Colour In Anything

