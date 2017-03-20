Hear Brad Paisley’s New Song ‘Heaven South’ from ‘Love and War’

The new album features collaborations with Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, Bill Anderson and Timbaland. March 20, 2017 10:00 AM
Brad Paisley

By Annie Reuter

Brad Paisley’s forthcoming 11th studio album won’t be released until next month but fans can get an early listen to a brand new song called “Heaven South.” The first track on the release, “Heaven South” is available as an instant free track when pre-ordering the album, and was written by Brad Paisley, Brent Anderson and Chris DuBois.

“Heaven South” is an ode to the people and things often found in the South: beer battered chicken, sweet iced tea, night crawlers, crickets, girls in cut-off jeans and more.

“Drive down Main Street, and everybody’s there/ Subwoofers booming like cannons in the square/ Sign says ‘no cruisin’, but nobody cares,” Paisley sings on the chorus.

Paisley co-wrote all 16 songs on Love and War, which comes out April 21 and includes collaborations with Mick Jagger, John Fogerty, Bill Anderson and Timbaland.

Listen to “Heaven South” below:

 

