George Michael’s Funeral Location Revealed

By Annie Reuter

Arrangements have been made for George Michael’s funeral. The singer is expected to be laid to rest in Highgate West Cemetery in North London beside his mother, Lesley. The funeral will be a private ceremony so only close family will be given the details.

The chapel seats 30 people and the information on the burial date remains uncertain. “Most guests will be told what’s going on a few hours beforehand. The idea is to avoid them being mobbed by fans trying to get a glimpse of their idol’s farewell,” reports The Sun.

Meanwhile, NME reports that Spice Girls singer Geri Horner will give a reading at the service after Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley declined for fear he’d be too emotional.

Michael was found in his bed dead on Christmas Day of 2016 due to natural causes.