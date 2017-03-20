Don Henley Announces Birthday Concert, Solo Tour Dates

By Amanda Wicks

Don Henley is ready to light the candles and celebrate his 70th birthday this summer. He announced a series of North American solo tour dates that will keep him busy throughout June with a special birthday concert in July.

After wrapping his New Zealand tour in March, Henley will embark on a two-week tour beginning June 6th in Boston and wrapping June 18th in St. Paul, Minnesota. He’ll follow that up with a special 70th birthday concert on July 22nd in Dallas, Texas. Tickets for the new dates go on sale March 24th via Ticketmaster.

Check out the full list of dates below.

6/6 – Boston, MA @ Blue Bills Bank Pavilion

6/8 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

6/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

6/13 – Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

6/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

