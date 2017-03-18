Drake Releases ‘More Life’

March 18, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: Drake

Drake has finally released his highly anticipated playlist project More Life.

Drizzy announced the project on his OVO Sound Radio show back in October of 2016, promising a “soundtrack to your life.” He also claimed the music was slated for a December release. Fans have been waiting patiently ever since.

As promised, the project is massive. It features over twenty tracks with guest appearances by Kanye West, Quavo (from Migos), Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and London rapper Giggs who appears on multiple tracks.

Stream Drizzy’s latest offering below.

