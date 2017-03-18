Chuck Berry: Artists React to His Death

By Radio.com Staff

As news of Chuck Berry’s death circulated around the world, musicians and artists took to twitter to express their respect for the man who was one of the founding fathers of rock and roll music. Country, hip-hop, and — of course — rock and roll artists all owe the man a debt, which was made clear by the messages shared on social media today.

The Rolling Stones are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was a true pioneer of rock'n'roll… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was not only a brilliant guitarist, singer and performer, but most importantly, he was a master craftsman as a songwriter. 2/3 —

The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry's songs will live forever 3/3 rollingstones.com/2017/03/18/chu… https://t.co/ImNKAHZWiX —

The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 https://t.co/9zQbH5bo9V —

Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry —

Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever —

Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

So sad ~ with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era 🙏. He was one of the best and my inspiration 🎸, a… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. —

Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages. -Bruce Springsteen —

Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God b… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

#RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! instagram.com/p/BRzBbf0Fo5c/ —

Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy —

Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. —

Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU —

Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame instagram.com/p/BRy9thNghwp/ —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) March 18, 2017

R.I.P. To the father of ROCK N ROLL the genius CHUCK BERRY ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾Johnny be good —

QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) March 18, 2017

Guitar playing. Songwriting Stagecraft ALL OF IT. Chuck Berry 🌹 —

Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) March 18, 2017

To have stood on stage with Mr. Chuck Berry @ApolloTheater is one of the great honors of my life. He gave us EVERYTHING. —

Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) March 18, 2017

The greatest rock and roll lyricist ever has passed away at 90 Chuck Berry rest in peace. —

Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 18, 2017

R I P Chuck Berry ... —

Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 18, 2017