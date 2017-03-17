Trey Songz Plays Strip Poker in ‘Animal’ Music Video

March 17, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: Trey Songz

By Radio.com Staff

Trey Songz has released a music video for his new track “Animal.”

The clip features Songz engaged in a steamy game of strip poker with a group of beautiful women. The game takes place in Trey’s mansion which features a mirrored room perfect for twerking and other forms of gyration.

The track is the latest from the singer’s new release Tremanie the Album, which is currently available to stream and will be released for purchase next week on March 24th.

Check out the video for “Animal” below.

