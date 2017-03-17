Listen to the Hot Chip Remix of Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

"Weekend vibes courtesy of my mates @hot_chip." March 17, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Hot Chip, katy perry

By Hayden Wright

Details about Katy Perry’s untitled fifth studio album are still scant, but she’s sustained interest with a new remix of “Chained to the Rhythm” by Hot Chip. Pitchfork reports that it’s the first material Hot Chip have worked on (as a duo) since 2015, and it’s a bright take on the original recording. Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard spent 2016 developing solo projects.

Related: Katy Perry Shuts Down Haters after Orlando Bloom Breakup

“Weekend vibes courtesy of my mates @hot_chip,” Perry wrote. Perhaps we’ll learn more about her forthcoming album soon.

Listen to the Hot Chip remix of “Chained to the Rhythm” here:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan
5 Best Songs on Future's New Album 'HNDRXX'
Justin Bieber's 5 Best Beefs

Listen Live