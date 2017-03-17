Listen to the Hot Chip Remix of Katy Perry’s ‘Chained to the Rhythm’

By Hayden Wright

Details about Katy Perry’s untitled fifth studio album are still scant, but she’s sustained interest with a new remix of “Chained to the Rhythm” by Hot Chip. Pitchfork reports that it’s the first material Hot Chip have worked on (as a duo) since 2015, and it’s a bright take on the original recording. Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard spent 2016 developing solo projects.

“Weekend vibes courtesy of my mates @ hot_chip,” Perry wrote. Perhaps we’ll learn more about her forthcoming album soon.

Listen to the Hot Chip remix of “Chained to the Rhythm” here: